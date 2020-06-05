Off duty Garda and member of the public assaulted in Clonmel

A man is due before a special court sitting tomorrow where he will face a number of charges in relation to an incident in Clonmel on Thursday night.

The 20 year old local man was arrested following a serious public order offence in the Old Bridge area.

Just after 7pm a man in his mid-30s was assaulted by a number of individuals in the public car park on Suir Island in the town.

An off duty Garda went to the aid of the victim and he in turn was assaulted.

The accused will be brought before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Saturday morning where he will face two charges of assault causing harm and a number of charges under the public order act.