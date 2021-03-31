Man detained following operation by Clonmel Gardaí

A man has been arrested in relation to recent burglaries and criminal damage incidents in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí from the detective unit, drugs unit and regular unit in Clonmel carried out two searches under warrant yesterday.

The search operation related to eight burglaries and two criminal damage incidents in Clonmel on the nights of March 21st and March 26th.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.