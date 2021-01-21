Man arrested in west Tipp on suspicion of money laundering

A man is being questioned in connection with the seizure of a significant quantity of cash in Tipp Town last evening.

Gardaí on routine patrol stopped a car on St Michael’s Avenue at around 7pm.

Officers carried out a search of the vehicle and discovered approximately €48,000 in cash.

The driver of the car – a man in his 60s – was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He is being questioned at Tipperary Garda station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.