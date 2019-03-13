Jury discharged in Tipp firearms case

The jury has been discharged in the trial of two Tipperary men charged with conspiring to possess a firearm, ammunition and an explosive substance.

The two – 51 year old Thomas Bates of Abbey Street, Cahir and 34 year old Nigel Gartland of Knocklofty Heights, Clonmel – were arrested in Cahir in November 2017 following an undercover Garda operation.

Today at Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court Judge Thomas Teehan said there were a number of reasons why the jury should be discharged.

The case has been adjourned until 20 May to fix a date for a new trial.