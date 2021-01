Gardaí are appealing for information after multiple items were stolen in a burglary at a Clonmel stable.

At some time between 10am on Thursday morning and 1pm on Friday afternoon, a pitch fork, a head collar for a horse and a lead rope were taken in the incident in the Scrouthea area of the town.

Gardaí say there was no forced entry and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on 052 6177640.