Gladstone St in Clonmel closed following incident

Motorists are being asked to avoid Clonmel town centre this evening following an incident.

The single vehicle collision occurred on Gladstone St just before 3pm.

A male pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle that mounted the footpath on Gladstone St in Clonmel at approximately 2:45pm this afternoon.

The pedestrian has been taken to South Tipp General Hospital – where he’s in a serious condition – while the driver of the vehicle is understood to be uninjured.

Gladstone St, Sarsfield St and part of O’Connell St remain closed to traffic this evening as Gardaí await the arrival of a PSD inspector and forensic collision investigators.

Diversions are in place – while Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the town centre where possible.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area, particularly pedestrians, at the time to contact them on 052-6177640.