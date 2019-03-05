Gardaí locate van stolen in Fethard raid

A van stolen during a robbery from a business premises in Fethard earlier this week has been recovered in County Kilkenny.

Thieves broke into the Daybreak shop on Kerry Street in the south Tipp town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The break-in to Meagher’s shop and filling station in Fethard is thought to have happened shortly after 2 o’clock on Monday morning.

The thieves entered the premises through the roof and gained access to the ATM from which a significant amount of money was taken.

They also stole a quantity of cigarettes before taking a white Opel Vivaro van from the forecourt.

Superintendent Willie Leahy of Clonmel Gardaí says this was found last evening in County Kilkenny.

A forensic examination of the van is being carried out today.

Superintendent Leahy says they are also conducting door-to-door enquiries along a number of routes which the thieves could have taken from Fethard.