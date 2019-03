Gardaí in Thurles are investigating an overnight break-in to a business premises on the outskirts of the town.

The incident at the Spar shop and filling station at Turtulla on the Horse & Jockey road is believed to have happened sometime between 1 and 3am.

Inspector James White is appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Thurles Gardaí on 0504 25100.