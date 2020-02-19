Garda spend on towing services in Tipperary revealed

Nearly €650,000 has been to private companies to provide towing services in the Tipperary Garda Division over the last three years.

The firms are often used to remove and store cars after road-traffic laws are broken, such as for drink-driving.

Nationally towing services for the Gardaí amounted to €12.2 million from 2017 to 2019.

In the Tipp Division almost €230,000 was spent in 2017, just short of €200,000 in 2018 and in excess of €215,000 last year.

The 2019 figures in Tipperary were the 7th highest of the 29 Garda Divisions having been the 3rd highest in 2017.