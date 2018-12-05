Garda hunt following armed raid on Carrick on Suir pharmacy

A manhunt is underway following an armed raid on a premises in Carrick on Suir.

Gardaí are seeking the publics help in tracking down the man who carried out the robbery at the Haven Pharmacy in Carrick on Suir.

The culprit entered the chemist on New Street in the town shortly after 10 past 9 this morning.

He produced a knife and threatened those in the shop before making off with an amount of tablets.

The raider is described as 5 foot 8 in height and of average build – he was wearing a dark coloured puffa jacket with a light colour fur lining to the hood.

No one was injured in the raid – there was one customer and a number of staff in the pharmacy at the time.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who was in the New Street area of Carrick at the time who may have seen the man loitering around beforehand or leaving the premises to get in touch.

Carrick on Suir Gardaí can be contacted on 051 640024.