Garda Commissioner says restructuring will benefit Tipperary

The case has again been made to retain Thurles as the divisional headquarters of the new amalgamated Tipp – Clare Gardai Division.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Justice which was attended by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Since the proposed restructuring of An Garda Siochana was outlined earlier this summer concerns have been raised about its impact on Tipperary.

As part of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s proposals the Tipp and Clare divisions would merge as part of an overall reduction from 28 to 19 divisions across the country.

At the time he promised this would lead to more localised, meaningful services in communities.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill has now raised the issue at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Justice.

He pointed out to Commissioner Harris that as Tipp is 25 percent bigger than Clare in area, population and has the most kilometres of motorway in Ireland it made sense to keep Thurles as the headquarters of the new division.

Deputy Cahill said people needed to be confident that the changes would bring a positive outcome to the Premier County.

Jackie Cahill also noted that Gardaí in Tipperary have been under resourced and under staffed in recent years with a dramatic rise in crime and drug use during that time.

In reply Commissioner Harris moved to assure Deputy Cahill that the changes to the Divisional structures would definitely result in an increased Garda presence in Tipperary.