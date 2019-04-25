Five men appear in court in connection with New Inn assault

Five men have appeared in court today in connection with an assault in New Inn last month.

Two men were hospitalised following the attack – one of them with serious head injuries.

The five men appeared before Cashel District Court today on charges related to an incident at a public house in the village of New Inn on March 24th last.

Two men were taken to South Tipp General following the assaults with one of them later transferred to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Following a Garda investigation into the incident – which included searches at a number of locations around Clonmel – five men were brought before Judge Terence Finn today.

They were 32 year old Michael O’Reilly, of Condons Cross, Clonmel; 35 year old John Reilly of the same address; 25 year old Christopher O’Reilly and 19 year old James O’Reilly both with addresses at 17 Brook Crescent Clonmel and 45 year old Jimmy Reilly of Comeragh Cottage, Springfields, Clonmel.

All 5 were charged with 2 counts of assault causing harm to John & Joseph Delaney.

The men were granted bail to appear back in court in Cashel on the 13th of June.