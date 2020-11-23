Damage to Cars & Businesses in Cahir while Windows smashed at Cashel Garda Station

Investigations are underway into a number of incidents in Cahir and Cashel over the last 48 hours.

It’s understood a man broke windows at a pub and a retail outlet in The Square in Cahir at around 2 o’clock this morning.

A short time later at least two cars parked on Lower Abbey Street were damaged.

Gardaí believe these buildings or vehicle were not necessarily targeted specifically.

They are appealing for the individual concerned to come forward or for anyone with information to contact them on 052 7445630.

Meanwhile a man is due in court this afternoon after breaking 2 windows at Cashel Garda Station over the weekend.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, when windows were smashed at the station on Hogan Square.

A 20 year old local man was arrested a short time later and brought to Cahir Garda Station where he was charged with criminal damage.

He will appear in court later today