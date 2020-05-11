Court appearances to follow arrests in Cahir and Thurles

Gardaí in Cahir have seized a car after the driver was found to be disqualified.

The vehicle was stopped after the Mobility App had flagged that the tax was out of date for 285 days.

The motorist claimed their licence was at home – however the App showed that the driver was already disqualified.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Thurles arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug driving today following a report from an off duty member of the force.

The driver tested positive for cannabis.

Both motorists are now facing a day in court.