Court appearance in connection with possession of stolen property in Tipp

A number of people are due in court this morning in relation to the discovery of stolen property near Fethard.

Four people were arrested on Saturday evening when Gardaí from the Clonmel District Burglary Response Unit were carrying out a crime checkpoint in Cloneen, where they stopped a car.

Following a search of the vehicle Gardaí discovered items that are suspected to have been stolen from a car in Fethard earlier that day.

2 men in their 40s, a woman in her 20s and a juvenile in his early teens were arrested at the checkpoint and brought to Clonmel and Cahir Garda Stations.

The driver of the car was also discovered to be disqualified from driving and had no insurance. The car was seized as well as a small quantity of cash.

The three adults have since been charged and are due to appear before Clonmel District Court this morning.

The juvenile has been released and a file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.