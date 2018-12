Gardai have seized an estimated quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis in Tipp Town.

A growhouse in the town was raided by members of the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit as part of an intelligence led operation.

No arrests have been made as of yet but Gardai say an incident room has been set up in Tipp Town Garda station and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Tipp Town Gardai on 062 80670 of the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.