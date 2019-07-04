Calls for stricter legislation to deal with perpetrators of rural crime

A North Tipp public meeting – that was called to discuss rural crime – heard that those living in rural Tipperary are terrified of being the next victim of burglars, and are angry at what they see as inaction on crime.

Nenagh Neighbourhood Watch member Martin Langton was asked to attend due to his previous work attempting to tackle the problem.

He’s called for longer prison sentences, less legal aid, and for modified cars involved in crime to be seized…

Meanwhile, the meeting in Toomevara was also told that ‘somebody will be shot’ if something isn’t done to better tackle the problem of rural crime.

However, speaking on Tipp Today this morning Francis Burke, Secretary of the Save Our Local Community Organisation says people need to keep level headed about the situation…