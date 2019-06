Calls have been made to urgently increase the number of Gardaí in Tipperary.

It comes after the revelations of the scale and extent of drug abuse in Tipperary towns.

The Garda Commissioner intends to recruit a total of 600 Garda civilian staff which will allow him to nationally redeploy a further 500 fully trained Gardaí from administrative duties to the front-line policing duties.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has commended the move, but says it needs to be implemented urgently…