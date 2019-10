Victims of child sex abuse say they would never have reported the crime to Gardai if they knew how re-traumatising the courts process would be.

The One in Four charity saw demand for its services double last year following the Belfast Rape Trial and the visit of Pope Francis.

It helped over 900 people – nearly half of whom were men.

One in Four supported 35 people through criminal trials – but CEO Maeve Lewis from Nenagh says there were guilty verdicts in just half of those completed.