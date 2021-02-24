Bogus callers targeting elderly in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are warning the public of bogus callers in the south of the county in recent days.

Elderly people have been conned out of significant sums of money in the Killenaule and Clonmel areas.

Inspector James White is urging people to be on their guard and also asking people to keep an eye on elderly neighbours or relatives.

The first incident happened last Friday in the St Mary’s Road area of Killenaule.

“An elderly man answered his door and a person purporting to be a delivery man called to him delivering something which was not ordered. The gentleman went to retrieve the small sum of money which was asked for.”

“As he went into the house this other person followed him in, distracted him and took the entire contents of his wallet.”

“Yesterday in the Willow Park area of Clonmel a man called to the home of an elderly lady offering to do some work. He followed her into the house and while there he managed to distract her and took money from her and obviously these works were not carried out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.