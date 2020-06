People in Tipperary are being warned of a bank card fraud which has already seen one local person lose €700.

Gardaí in Nenagh have been informed about the incident.

The scammers get in touch via text or email, stating that the person’s bank account has been suspended and asking if the want it renewed.

Gardai are warning people not to follow the instructions of such messages, and to report any suspicious activity to the Gardai or their local bank.