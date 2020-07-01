Arrests following attack during Clonmel burglary

A man has been hospitalised after he was attacked while chasing two men who broke into his house in Clonmel early this morning.

Two men entered a house at Westgate Court in Clonmel at around 5.30am.

The occupant – a man in his 30s – was woken during the burglary and chased one of the suspects down the street where he was assaulted.

He is currently in South Tipperary General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí from Clonmel carried out a search of the Irishtown area and arrested a man in his 20s.

Whilst carrying out further inquiries Gardaí discovered a man in his 30s, who was trying to dump some of the stolen property into the nearby river.

Both men are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station while three scenes have been examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime team.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents in the Irishtown area to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road user who was in the area, particularly those with dash-camera footage between 05.30am and 06.15am to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052-6177640, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.