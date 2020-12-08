Over 180 domestic abuse incidents reported in Tipp in 2020

There have been 181 reported incidents of domestic abuse in Tipperary so far this year.

Figures released to Sinn Féin covering the year until November 23rd, reveal that there have been 37 incidents against men in that time, and 144 against women.

That figure for incidents against women is already higher than any year back to 2016, despite the remaining time already left in 2020.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says his party are seeking legislation to provide for 10 days domestic violence paid leave.

“What that entitles the employee to is to take time off to seek medical attention for themselves or a dependent person, to seek assistance from support services like counselling, to find accommodation because in most cases they’ve left where the violence was taking place, or to get legal advice.”

“Also in some cases they need to attend court or for other purposes so that’s why we’re saying that 10 days is a reasonable amount of time.”