Covid-19: Two more deaths & 54 new cases – five in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,775* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,775 reflects this.)

As of midnight Tuesday 18 August, the HPSC has been notified of 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,547** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 27,547 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

  • 24 are men and 29 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • 27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 8 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 19 are in Dublin, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary and the rest of the cases are in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Additional information

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

  • Distance – The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
  • Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
  • Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
  • Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
  • Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them, self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens is available here.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 27,493
Total number hospitalised 3,389
Total number admitted to ICU 442
Total number of deaths 1,517
Total number of healthcare workers 8,523
Number clusters notified 2,520
Cases associated with clusters 14,979
Median age 47

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 17 August.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 15,508 56.4
Male 11,956 43.5
Unknown 29 0.1
Total 27,493

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 17 August.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 251
5 – 14 464
15 – 24 2,278
25 – 34 4,774
35 – 44 4,848
45 – 54 4,868
55 – 64 3,395
65 – 74 1,887
75 – 84 2,323
85+ 2,384
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 17 August.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 30.4
Close contact with confirmed case 66.7
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 17 August.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 24
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 80
25 – 34 203
35 – 44 278
45 – 54 455
55 – 64 503
65 – 74 595
75 – 84 753
85+ 479
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 17 August.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since the day before
Carlow 208 0.8 +4
Cavan 882 3.2 No change
Clare 439 1.6 +7
Cork 1,598 5.8 +3
Donegal 505 1.8 No change
Dublin 12,809 46.6 +49
Galway 508 1.9 No change
Kerry 322 1.2 +1
Kildare 2,084 7.6 +50
Kilkenny 376 1.4 +4
Laois 363 1.3 +1
Leitrim 85 0.3 No change
Limerick 675 2.5 +20
Longford 290 1.1 No change
Louth 811 3 +4
Mayo 585 2.1 No change
Meath 869 3.2 +2
Monaghan 550 2 No change
Offaly 602 2.2 +1
Roscommon 349 1.3 -1
Sligo 156 0.6 No change
Tipperary 603 2.2 +38
Waterford 171 0.6 +3
Westmeath 683 2.5 No change
Wexford 251 0.9 +4
Wicklow 719 2.6 -6

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 17 August.