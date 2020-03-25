COVID-19 test centre in North Tipperary expanding operations from today

A third drive-through swabbing station will be open in Nenagh from today.

Since the COVID-19 testing facility opened at the Derg Centre in recent days, there have been two swabbing stations in use.

However, the HSE now says that a third has been set up there.

The centre is open from 8am to 8pm every day and is one of 41 in the Mid-West region.

A statement to Tipp FM News from the Health Service, also says there are over 8,000 people in that area currently awaiting a test.

If you’re worried you may have symptoms, you’re being reminded you have to call your GP for a referral to one of these test centres, and self-isolation is key.