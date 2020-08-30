COVID-19: Further rising cases in Tipperary

An infectious disease expert’s warning a second lockdown’s possible unless people start taking more responsibility to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Jack Lambert’s comments come amid a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the past two months.

Yesterday saw a further 142 cases confirmed, with no new deaths.

In Tipperary there were 6 more cases reported – meaning the county has recorded 148 in the last fortnight alone.

Dr Lambert, says people need to be doing more to keep the virus suppressed:

“We all have a responsibility and I don’t think we’re taking it seriously. And if we don’t start taking it seriously, the only consequence is going to be a lockdown again.

“But I don’t think that’s the right solution. I think the right solution is for us to stand up to the plague and take responsibility and do it right.”

Meanwhile, Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation says health officials will be watching for a further jump our daily case numbers:

“I would imagine that if this continues to be in the hundreds and indeed if it goes to the 200s, there will be action taken by NPHET.”