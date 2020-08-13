Covid-19: No more deaths & 92 new cases – none in Tipperary

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 12 August, the HPSC has been notified of 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,929* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 26,929 reflects this.)
Of the cases notified today:
- 43 are men and 48 are women
- 72% are under 45 years of age
- 43 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 12 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 24 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, 6 in Carlow, 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath, 5 in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Notes to the Editor:
Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:
- Distance – The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
- Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
- Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
- Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
- Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them, self-isolate and contact your GP immediately
Public Health Advice for all citizens is available here.
|Total number of cases
|26,929
|Total number hospitalised
|3,378
|Total number admitted to ICU
|441
|Total number of deaths
|1,516
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,474
|Number clusters notified
|2,465
|Cases associated with clusters
|14,723
|Median age
|47
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 11 August.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|15,165
|56.5
|Male
|11,643
|43.4
|Unknown
|29
|0.1
|Total
|26,837
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 11 August.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|232
|5 – 14
|408
|15 – 24
|2,144
|25 – 34
|4,631
|35 – 44
|4,730
|45 – 54
|4,773
|55 – 64
|3,344
|65 – 74
|1,860
|75 – 84
|2,317
|85+
|2,377
|Unknown
|21
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 11 August.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|30.5
|Close contact with confirmed case
|66.9
|Travel abroad
|2.5
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 11 August.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|24
|5 – 14
|18
|15 – 24
|80
|25 – 34
|202
|35 – 44
|275
|45 – 54
|454
|55 – 64
|502
|65 – 74
|593
|75 – 84
|752
|85+
|477
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 11 August.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Change since previous day
|Carlow
|191
|0.7
|No change
|Cavan
|882
|3.3
|No change
|Clare
|412
|1.5
|+1
|Cork
|1,587
|5.9
|No change
|Donegal
|496
|1.8
|+1
|Dublin
|12,636
|47.2
|+11
|Galway
|501
|1.9
|No change
|Kerry
|320
|1.2
|No change
|Kildare
|1,873
|7
|+11
|Kilkenny
|361
|1.3
|+2
|Laois
|343
|1.3
|No change
|Leitrim
|85
|0.3
|No change
|Limerick
|632
|2.3
|+2
|Longford
|288
|1.1
|No change
|Louth
|800
|3
|No change
|Mayo
|584
|2.2
|No change
|Meath
|850
|3.2
|+1
|Monaghan
|543
|2
|No change
|Offaly
|592
|2.2
|+7
|Roscommon
|348
|1.3
|+1
|Sligo
|153
|0.6
|No change
|Tipperary
|548
|2
|No change
|Waterford
|166
|0.6
|No change
|Westmeath
|682
|2.6
|No change
|Wexford
|246
|0.9
|+1
|Wicklow
|718
|2.7
|+1