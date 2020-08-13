Covid-19: No more deaths & 92 new cases – none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 12 August, the HPSC has been notified of 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,929* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 26,929 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

  • 43 are men and 48 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • 43 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 12 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 24 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, 6 in Carlow, 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath, 5 in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 26,929
Total number hospitalised 3,378
Total number admitted to ICU 441
Total number of deaths 1,516
Total number of healthcare workers 8,474
Number clusters notified 2,465
Cases associated with clusters 14,723
Median age 47

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 15,165 56.5
Male 11,643 43.4
Unknown 29 0.1
Total 26,837

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 232
5 – 14 408
15 – 24 2,144
25 – 34 4,631
35 – 44 4,730
45 – 54 4,773
55 – 64 3,344
65 – 74 1,860
75 – 84 2,317
85+ 2,377
Unknown 21

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 30.5
Close contact with confirmed case 66.9
Travel abroad 2.5

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 24
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 80
25 – 34 202
35 – 44 275
45 – 54 454
55 – 64 502
65 – 74 593
75 – 84 752
85+ 477
Unknown 1

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since previous day
Carlow 191 0.7 No change
Cavan 882 3.3 No change
Clare 412 1.5 +1
Cork 1,587 5.9 No change
Donegal 496 1.8 +1
Dublin 12,636 47.2 +11
Galway 501 1.9 No change
Kerry 320 1.2 No change
Kildare 1,873 7 +11
Kilkenny 361 1.3 +2
Laois 343 1.3 No change
Leitrim 85 0.3 No change
Limerick 632 2.3 +2
Longford 288 1.1 No change
Louth 800 3 No change
Mayo 584 2.2 No change
Meath 850 3.2 +1
Monaghan 543 2 No change
Offaly 592 2.2 +7
Roscommon 348 1.3 +1
Sligo 153 0.6 No change
Tipperary 548 2 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 682 2.6 No change
Wexford 246 0.9 +1
Wicklow 718 2.7 +1