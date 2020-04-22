COVID-19: another 49 deaths and 14 more confirmed cases in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 49 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have now been 769* laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (10 deaths that were reported earlier have been de-notified)

As of 1pm Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been notified of 631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 16,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been informed of 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes.

Of the 769 deaths in laboratory confirmed cases, 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, of which 348 are associated with nursing home settings.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Testing is a key element to Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

“NPHET has consistently highlighted the importance of testing so that we can track the spread of the disease, reduce and contain its spread.

“As part of understanding the testing landscape, NPEHT requested that HIQA undertake a Health Technology Assessment of alternative diagnostic testing methods for detecting COVID-19.”

Dr Máirín Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Health Technology Assessment, HIQA, said; “We have identified a range of diagnostic tests, both in development and already commercialised, that will need to be reviewed as part of a comprehensive quality assurance programme before being adopted as part of a national testing programme.

“The assessment has confirmed that Ireland’s current test, the real-time RT-PCR, remains the ‘gold standard’ test for detecting and confirming COVID-19 cases.

“HIQA continues to monitor and assess evidence on alternative diagnostic testing methods for COVID-19 and will report to NPHET on an ongoing basis.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

Note

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 deaths. The figure of 769 deaths reflects this.

Cases as of Monday, 20th April 2020

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 20th April (15,871 cases), reveals:

56% are female and 44% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

2,387 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 322 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,905 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,077 cases (7%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 15871 Total number hospitalised 2387 Total number admitted to ICU 322 Total number of deaths 757 Total number of healthcare workers 4393 Number clusters notified 507 Cases associated with clusters 507 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 April 2020.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 8906 56.1 Male 6909 43.5 Unknown 56 0.4 Total 15871

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 April 2020.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 28 0.2 1 – 4 58 0.4 5 – 14 169 1.1 15 – 24 1039 6.5 25 – 34 2635 16.6 35 – 44 2843 17.9 45 – 54 3039 19.1 55 – 64 2254 14.2 65+ 3782 23.8 Unknown 24 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 April 2020.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 61% Close contact with confirmed case 35% Travel Abroad 4%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 April 2020.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 13 0.5 5 – 14 8 0.3 15 – 24 52 2.2 25 – 34 150 6.3 35 – 44 198 8.3 45 – 54 330 13.8 55 – 64 366 15.3 65+ 1267 53.1 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 April 2020.

Cases by county

Carlow 80 0.5% Cavan 430 2.7% Clare 165 1% Cork 1077 6.8% Donegal 416 2.5% Dublin 7905 49.8% Galway 309 1.9% Kerry 268 1.7% Kildare 851 5.4% Kilkenny 216 1.4% Laois 185 1.2% Leitrim 55 0.3% Limerick 415 2.6% Longford 101 0.6% Louth 489 3.1% Mayo 339 2.1% Meath 539 3.4% Monaghan 220 1.4% Offaly 198 1.2% Roscommon 91 0.6% Sligo 97 0.6% Tipperary 320 2% Waterford 119 0.7% Westmeath 386 2.4% Wexford 137 0.9% Wicklow 463 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 April 2020.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.