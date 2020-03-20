Warning against teens congregating during pandemic

Cahir Gardai are warning young people against engaging in anti-social behaviour.

The appeal comes after reports on Wednesday night of a large number of youths seen congregating at the town’s train station.

Gardai are warning youngsters about the danger of rail lines and urge parents to remain aware of where their children are amid Coronavirus containment measures.

Sgt Ray Moloney from Cahir Garda Station says with young people off school they naturally want to stay in contact with friends.

However he stressed that they need to continue to observe the social distancing guidelines and not congregate in large groups.