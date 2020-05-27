Tipperary pubs will struggle under social distancing rules

The vast majority of pubs in Tipperary will not be viable under current social distancing guidelines.

Many of them say they will struggle to reopen on June 29th which is the date earmarked under the phased roadmap.

Speaking on Tipp Today VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said pubs simply won’t be able to survive under the current restrictions.

“We took one that in February would have had a standing capacity of 200 and under the HSE guidelines of 2 metres that 200 falls to 25. Under the World Health Organisation guidelines of 1 metre and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control of 1 metre it falls to 100.”

“So there is no doubt yeah viability is an issue – there is no way you can be viable at 12½%, there is no way you can be viable at 34%.”