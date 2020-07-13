Tipperary coronavirus figures remain unchanged

There were no new Covid-19 cases reported in Tipperary last night.

The county’s total since the pandemic began in March stands at 543 – just one case has been diagnosed in the last fortnight.

Before that, the 24th of June was the last time any new cases were recorded in the Premier County.

Nationally seventeen people tested positive for the virus and no further deaths were reported.

Meanwhile if you are getting on a bus or train in County Tipperary this morning you are required by law to wear a face covering.

Those who don’t face a fine of up to €2,500 and the prospect of six-months jail time.

Drivers can request people wear a face covering and can refuse people entry or order them to leave.

Gardaí could also be called to deal with any issues.