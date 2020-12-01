Tipp gyms reopen after lockdown

The co-owner of a Tipperary gym says their enforced closure due to Level 5 restrictions has been tough on the mental wellbeing of members.

Graeme Quirke of Fitness Factory in Nenagh will be among those allowed to reopen today for the first time in over six weeks, as part of a re-easing of restrictions.

Indoor group sessions are still banned under public health guidelines, but individual gym training is allowed within social distancing guidelines.

Graeme Quirke says they can’t do any more this time around to protect members.

“We’re relying on the same protocols this time. the hard thing about it the first time was our customers did everything right. They sanitised their own machines, we did their temperatures coming in. they sanitised their hands on arrival, everybody cleaned up after themselves.”

“They couldn’t do any more and to be shut down when they were trying their best was very hard so there’s nothing more we can do as a business only re-open our doors this time around.”