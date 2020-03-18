Tipp facility to be used for Covid-19 testing

A Tipperary GAA complex is being prepared for use as a facility to test people for Covid-19.

The Moyle Rovers facility outside Clonmel looks set to be among a number of GAA clubs across the country which will be called into use to tackle the outbreak.

30,000 coronavirus testing kits will be delivered to Ireland tomorrow as the demand for testing rises.

Croke Park is currently being used by the HSE as a drive-thru facility to test people for the virus.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys says more GAA clubs across the country could follow suit.

Quite a few GAA clubs have been in contact with the minister to make themselves available to the HSE.