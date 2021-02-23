Further testing for coronavirus at UL

Another round of on-campus Covid-19 testing is to take place at the University of Limerick this week.

The move has been announced by Public Health Mid-West as part of efforts to contain a current outbreak among the student population in the Castletroy area.

Health officials say they’ve seen evidence of multiple household clusters arising out of continued social mixing.

Director of the Student Health Centre at UL, Dr Ronan Ryder, says that the service referred fewer than five patients for testing this day two weeks ago, but this rose to 50 on Monday.