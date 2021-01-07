Tesco confirm case of Covid-19 among staff at their Tipp Town store

The supermarket chain say they have taken all appropriate measures to deal with the outbreak.

In a statement to Tipp FM a spokesperson for Tesco says the safety of their colleagues and customers is their number one priority.

They say the company has followed all appropriate public health advice following the positive test result from an employee at their Tipperary Town store.

Tesco say they have made face coverings available to staff and continue to emphasise that physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene are the most important actions to protect everyone against the spread of COVID-19.

The statement goes on to say Tesco have extensive measures across all of their stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.