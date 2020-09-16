No temperature checks at Leinster House

A Tipperary TD accepts that improved precautions need to be taken for TDs and officials in the Dáil.

It comes as the Health Minister confirmed last night he has tested negative for Covid-19.

Stephen Donnelly started to feel sick yesterday afternoon and was tested for the virus – forcing his cabinet colleagues to restrict their movements for a time.

Thurles Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill was asked on Tipp Today if temperatures are checked when they arrive in Leinster House.

“We’re not tested. I go up three days a week to Dublin and we aren’t tested.”

“Obviously we’re wearing face masks going around the building and there’s a lot of contact at a safe distance. I will be in the chamber today speaking on a number of issues and I think the point you made about should we be temperature tested in the morning is a very valid point.”

“Between staff and everything else there’s couple of hundred people working here in the Government buildings.”