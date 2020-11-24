New Tipperary Chamber CEO confident we will come through challenges facing local businesses

The new CEO of Tipperary Chamber of Commerce says local businesses need to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Companies across the Premier County have been counting the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic since the first lockdown in March.

Michelle Aylward has previously been working with County Tipperary Skillnet.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said proper guidance is needed from Government to enable businesses come out of lockdown.

“I suppose the Christmas season is going to be hugely important to a lot of the businesses and it’s going to be important that everybody rallies together.”

“But at the end of the day pandemics and recessions and things like that will all pass so there is light at the end of the tunnel. If we contain the R numbers I do believe that there are fantastic opportunities for Tipperary to grow when we come out of this.”

“We would be hoping that a proper strategy is put in place so that businesses can prepare to open.”