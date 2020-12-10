Kelly apologises for mask faux pas

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says he holds his hands up about failing to wear a mask on the Luas for a short period of time.

The Labour Party Leader was pictured without a mask in recent days, but he insists this was a momentary lapse and would have preferred if he was confronted about the issue in-person.

Mask wearing is mandatory on public transport during the public health crisis.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier, deputy Kelly addressed the issue.

“Hands up – I must have made a mistake. I didn’t realise it and I apologise.”

“I’m a human being – I make mistakes it’s as simple as that. It wasn’t done deliberately – if I had realised it I would have put it back on straight away.”

“I’d have been mortified – I’d have been apologising and I’d have been straight on with it.”

“I’ve had occasion over the last number of months where I went to go into a shop and realised I hadn’t my mask on and had to go back to the car.”