Covid-19 hospitalisations at our local acute hospitals are steadily declining this week.

According to latest HSE figures, there are 13 people with the virus at University Hospital Limerick – six of whom are in intensive care.

Further south, there are seven people receiving treatment for Covid-19 at South Tipp General in Clonmel, but none of them are in intensive care.

Nationally, there are 345 Covid-19 hospitalisations including 82 in ICU.