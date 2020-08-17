Concerns in west Tipp village over Covid-19 outbreak

There’s an element of fear among the local community in Golden in the wake of a number of positive Covid-19 cases according to a local Councillor.

The first case was confirmed last week at Walsh Mushrooms near the village with all workers there tested over the weekend.

Close to 30 staff have now been confirmed as having coronavirus – the remaining results are expected today.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald says there are particular concerns in relation to the current situation.

“The fact that the second 10 people that tested positive showed no symptoms whatsoever – that’s the real worry, that these people showed no symptoms.”

“I saw a lot of these people queuing and adhering to their time to be tested on Saturday and they could be some of the people that have this now. So people can show no symptoms whatsoever and then they can test positive which is a huge worry.”