Anxious wait for some Tipp people tested for Covid-19

Some people in the Premier County have been waiting for a week to be tested for Covid-19.

Nenagh-based GP Dr Pat Harrold says that some people whose names were submitted in a new online referral system early last week are still waiting to be called.

Testing for Coronavirus is increasing on a daily basis, with 32 centres now open across the country including the Derg Centre in Nenagh and the Moyle Rovers complex between Clonmel & Fethard.

Dr Harrold is warning that people may need to be patient if they are waiting for a test.

His practice started referring on-line a week ago with some people yet to be called while others were tested within a matter of days.

Dr Harrold says following the test it can be 4 to 5 days for a result.