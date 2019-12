Works on the N24 between Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel has experienced significant delays and still has not reached Part 8 of the planning process.

This was raised by Fianna Fáil Councillor Kieran Bourke at the Carrick-on-Suir municipal district meeting this week.

He told Tipp FM News he originally raised the issue about the N24, as there were concerns from the schools in the area about the need for traffic calming.

He spoke to Tipp FM News about the progress so far.