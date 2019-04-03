Communications Minister steps into Thurles post office stand-off

The chairman and chief executive of An Post had refused to meet with local TDs on their decision to relocate the post office from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre.

Instead other officials from the company met with TDs and representatives of the Stop the Move – Save Our Square group in Horse & Jockey recently.

Deputy Michael Lowry felt this meeting was of little benefit and lobbied Richard Bruton to take action despite the Minister previously telling Tipp FM that he had no say in the matter.