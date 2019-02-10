Checks to be carried out on bridge over Suir in Cahir

There are calls for checks on the bridge over the River Suir in Cahir to be carried out as a matter of urgency.

Local representative Andy Moloney raised the issue at a recent meeting of the Borough District claiming there are structural issues with segments of the crossing having decayed over time.

The Council has agreed to carry out surveys on the area to best assess a course of action.

Councillor Moloney says the situation has to be tackled in order to avoid the problems being encountered in Ardfinnan.

