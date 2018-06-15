Cervical scandal highlights dysfunction in the HSE

A Tipperary TD says the current situation with Cervical Check has highlighted the dysfunction in the HSE.

It’s emerged since Vicky Phelan took her case, another 30 women have commenced legal action because of the scandal.

The HSE also admitted a further review is likely to show that even more women were not told about the audit of their cancer smear tests.

Management also said the health service is doing everything to help the inquiry into what happened.

Alan Kelly says no one is taking responsibility for themselves…