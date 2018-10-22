Casey continues to defend Traveller comments

Peter Casey insists there’s nothing offensive in what he’s said about Travellers.

The businessman’s been accused of making racist remarks about members of the community after his comments about a number of Traveller families in Thurles.

It led him to consider his position in the race over the weekend – but he now says he won’t pull out ahead of Friday’s election.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those criticising Peter Casey’s remarks.

But he doesn’t believe anything he’s said could be considered racist.