Carrick sports complex delays reopening

The Sean Kelly Sport Centre in Carrick on Suir has decided not to reopen its doors until July 20th.

That was the original date given by the government in its roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

This has now been brought forward to June 29th.

However management at the Carrick centre have decided to stick with their original plan in order to ensure all the necessary Health and Safety protocols are in place.

Eileen Skelly is manager of the Sean Kelly Sports Complex.

“We’re quite positive that it will be successfully opened if we follow the correct guidelines.”

“We’ve had several webinars with Ireland Active and Swim Ireland who have been a great help to us and they have given us the confidence that we can do this, you know putting the proper procedures in place.”

“And I also think if we have these in place it will give our customers confidence to come into our facility.”