Car Sales down in Tipperary

2159 cars have been registered in Tipperary so far this year.

That’s down just over 11% on the same period last year – however every county experienced negative growth in new car registrations during the opening six months of 2019.

Tipperary still accounts for 10.62% of all new cars registered in Ireland for the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, 427 new Electric cars were sold in Munster in the opening six months of 2019 – a considerable jump from the 104 that were sold in the first 6 months of 2018.