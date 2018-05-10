Calls for safety measures outside Rahealty school

Children’s lives are at risk on the roads outside Rahealty National School in Thurles.

That’s according to councillor David Doran, who became extremely animated about the issue in a recent meeting of Tipperary county council.

The Sinn Fein Cllr says that speed tests have shown that the area around the school is dangerous for pedestrians, and Cllr Doran has been calling for the council to erect flashing signs in an attempt to reduce speeds.

The council have said that funding is an issue, but cllr Doran says it will be worth the money if it spares a life: