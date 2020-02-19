Call for Tipp County Board to commemorate Bloody Sunday

There’ve been calls for the Tipperary senior footballers to commemorate the events of Bloody Sunday 100 years ago by wearing a special replica jersey.

Councillor Jim Ryan whose granduncle played for Tipperary on that fateful day said he would like to see the footballers don the white jersey with the green sash.

Thurles community activist Tommy Barrett – whose great granduncle also lined out for Tipperary on that historic day in Croke Park – has added his voice to the calls.

Jim Ryan spoke on Tipp Today earlier about how this would be a lovely tribute to the lives lost for Irish independence.